GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Georgetown Police seized over 400 grams of marijuana, trafficking amounts of suspected crack cocaine, and five handguns from a residence in Georgetown.

Leon Ford, 30, was arrested and charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen handgun.

Layquan Rivera, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful communication and released on bond Friday.

In addition, GCSO is searching for Malcolm Archie about outstanding warrants.

According to deputies, Ford is currently in custody at the Georgetown County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.