GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday made an arrest in connection to a July 18 shooting that left one person injured.

According to GCSO, a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested for shooting another teen in the head. The incident happened on Savannah Street.

GCSO said that the victim survived and is recovering. The suspect is being placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.