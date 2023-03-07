GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday announced that it is investigating the shooting death of a teen.

According to a Facebook post, the 17-year-old victim was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital after a shooting on Alex Alford Drive.

The coroner’s office did not provide specific details about when the shooting took place.

An autopsy will be performed at MUSC.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

News 2 has reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.