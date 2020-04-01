Georgetown temporarily suspends sign requirements

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – In response new limitations on restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Georgetown is temporarily relaxing some sign requirements.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brendon Barber ordered the suspension of application fees and permit requirements for restaurants offering takeout and delivery services.

Additionally, the “Materials and Methods” provision of the city code, which requires approval of “the material, manner of construction, location,…adn method of erection” of signs is suspended.

The order is an effort to help restaurants get the word out about the services that they are offering.

The City of Georgetown says that the order will expire when Governor McMaster lifts Executive Order 2020-10, which prohibits restaurants from offering dine-in services.