Georgetown woman tells police she was shot in the head after hearing 3 ‘pops,’ finding hole in TV screen

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a woman’s head injury.

A 20-year-old Georgetown woman told emergency room personnel at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on Thursday night she had been struck by a bullet at a residence on Pennyroyal Road. The woman had suffered an injury to her scalp. She was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

She said she heard three “pops” outside the house prior to her feeling pain in her head and seeing blood, according to police. After the third “pop,” she said she noticed a hole in a television screen.

The hole in the TV screen is the only evidence of damage to the house obtained thus far. Investigators are still determining the cause of the TV set’s damage and the woman’s injury.

The investigation is on-going.