GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgia man will spend more than a dozen years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to sell drugs in Georgetown County.

According to prosecutors, Delano McDowell (31), of Atlanta, Georgia, was visiting family when he was pulled over after a citizen reported a reckless driver.

During the traffic stop, authorities saw illegal narcotics in McDowell’s vehicle and found over 600 grams of meth in a search in addition to some marijuana.

There was also a large amount of cash with him.

McDowell was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.