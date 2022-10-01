GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown County Saturday afternoon to assess damage from Hurricane Ian.

On Saturday morning, Gov. McMaster held a press conference in West Columbia to thank first responders and discuss the initial takeaway from Hurricane Ian.

McMaster accompanied by ‘Team South Carolina’ will travel to Georgetown County Saturday afternoon to hold a second briefing.

The press conference will begin at 4 p.m. at Beck Recreation Center.

Following the briefing, McMaster will head to Pawley’s Island Pier with SCDOT to survey the damage.

McMaster and ‘Team South Carolina’ will also observe coastline damage by helicopter between Charleston County and North Myrtle Beach.

McMaster says he hopes to meet with Georgetown County mayors on recovery procedures while in town.

The press conference and survey at Pawley’s Island will be live streamed on counton2.com.