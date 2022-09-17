GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown police are working to make contact with a man they say is barricaded inside his home on Shade Street in the Bay View subdivision.

At 4:30 Saturday morning, police say an intoxicated man came home and fired a few gunshots inside his home. The Georgetown Police Department arrived on scene and has been trying to make contact with the subject via telephone and megaphone.

They say the man has not answered.

Georgetown PD says no one was hurt nor is there anyone else inside the home.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.