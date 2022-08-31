GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday announced that a man wanted for murder out of Georgetown was located and taken into custody in Darlington County.

Stevion Marsh was wanted for a fatal Tuesday morning shooting that left one person dead. The incident happened at around 1:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Prince Street.

The victim, identified as Cornelius Smith, died hours later at the hospital.

Marsh was found in Darlington County and officers with GPD were on their way to escort him back to Georgetown as of Wednesday evening.

GPD said that additional details about the arrest will be forthcoming.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.