GPD officers participate in annual firearms training

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown Police Officers are brushing up on their skills with a training exercise this month.

It’s a video-based program that presents officers with real-world situations like a felony car stop, an active shooter, an emotionally distressed person, and more.

Similar to a video game, officers use guns, tasers, mace, and other items they may see fit to respond to a situation. The weapons are a part of the training equipment and do not discharge.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie officer, it doesn’t matter if you’re a veteran officer. When you step into this scenario and you’re roleplaying, you know you’ve got a job to do, you know you don’t want to hurt anybody, you know the goal is to de-escalate the situation,” said Interim Georgetown Police Chief William Pierce.

GPD training officers observe each officer during several scenarios to see how they handle the call.

“The goal is to make them think, to make them better so that if they encounter a situation like this, hopefully, that training will kick in,” said Chief Pierce.

The training keeps officers prepared as any situation could present itself at any minute. Officers nationwide experience these types of scenarios daily.

“That makes the officer better, it makes the department better, and lets us better serve the public.”

The simulation equipment is sent to the department for two weeks once a year by the Municipal Association in Columbia.