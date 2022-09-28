GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday announced that a post office mailbox was vandalized over the weekend and residents’ mail was likely stolen.

According to GPD, the box at 1101 Charlotte Street was vandalized and mail addressed to the city dropped at that USPS box between Friday, September 23 and Monday, September 26 may have been stolen.

Officials are “highly recommending” that residents and utility customers check their bank accounts if they mailed payments during that timeframe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD.