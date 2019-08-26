Graham challenger, Dr. Bromell-Tinubu holds campaign event in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A second candidate has announced plans to run against Lindsey Graham in the upcoming election.

Economist and Democrat Dr. Gloria Bromell-Tinubu is kicking off her “reshaping America economic justice tour” campaign on Monday in Georgetown County.





The campaign focuses on youth, cultural heritage and calls on the public to join a petition to the president and the senate for the activation of the little-known Southeast Crescent Regional Commission.

The kick-off will be held at the historic Bethel AME Church at 5:30 p.m.