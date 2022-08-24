GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has charged 12 Andrews High School students after a large fight broke out Monday during dismissal.

According to GCSO, the group of 12 attacked two victims.

School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but “no major injuries.”

Five 14-year-olds, three 16-year-olds, and four 17-year-olds are being charged with aggravated assault “due to the quantity of the assailants versus the two victims.”

News 2 has requested the full report from GCSO.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.