ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at the Andrews Police Department Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported gunshot victim at the Andrews Police Station at 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim who officials say was uncooperative.

The victim stated he was walking at an unknown location when he was shot in the leg.

It is unclear how he got to the police station.

The man was transported to Tidelands Health for treatment while GCSO began the investigation.

Anyone with information should call GCSO at 843-546-5102.