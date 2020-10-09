Halloween on the MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet cancelled

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Halloween on the MarskWalk in Murrells Inlet has been cancelled, according to The MarshWalk Group.

The Children’s Trick-or-Treating and Costume Contest were scheduled for Oct. 31. The group said the events had to be cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We regret having to cancel these events that have become a tradition for many, although in light of the current ongoing world pandemic, we feel a strong obligation and continued commitment to not host an event that would have difficulty in enforcing current CDC guidelines,” the group said.

All eight restaurants on the MarshWalk remain open.