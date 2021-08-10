Hazy sunshine sticking it out this week

Hello my friends! We are heading towards another warm and muggy night after our toasty Tuesday. Limited cloud coverage will be present with lows in the mid 70s overall. There won’t be too many changes in the coming days, with similar temperatures and overall hazy sunshine hanging in there.

During the rest of the workweek, a stagnant pattern will hold up with humid conditions, again with limited stray storms around, and the beaches could end up completely dry over the next few days. Heat index values around 100 will be around for our afternoons in the near future. Do you best to stay cool out and about.

With our eyes on the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 6 is likely to form into become Tropical Storm Fred by tonight. It is still too early to tell of any direct impacts to our neck of the woods, but Southern Florida at the very least looks likely to be impacted by this weekend after the Greater and Lesser Antilles.

TONIGHT: Muggy with mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid 70s.