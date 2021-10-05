Hearing scheduled to discuss Georgetown mayoral candidate’s eligibility

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A hearing has been scheduled for Friday to address a challenge in the eligibility of a Georgetown mayoral candidate.

Jason Collins, a Georgetown businessman, is running as an independent against incumbent Democrat Brendon Barber and Republican Carol Jayroe to become the City of Georgetown’s next mayor.

Collins’ residency was challenged by Donald Gilliard, who withdrew from the Georgetown City Council race back in March.

A forum was held Monday night in Georgetown to discuss the race. The Georgetown County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has now scheduled a hearing that will take place at 9:00 a.m. Friday in County Council chambers.

Barber is seeking a second term. Jayroe is serving on Georgetown City Council.