Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for tomorrow. Heat index values are expected to top 105 as high temperatures heat into the low to mid 90s. This will be a couple degrees hotter than it has been. Scattered thunderstorms will develop again tomorrow. A weak cold front will move into the area tomorrow night and stall through Friday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of those storms may linger into Saturday, but in general it will dry out over the weekend. High pressure will strengthen this weekend and will control our weather through next week. This will bring hot and mostly dry weather. High temperatures will be in the 90s next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 92 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.