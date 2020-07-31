Heat and humidity continues for the weekend

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) - Decisions are in the works for GCSD on how and where students will be educated this school year. District task forces are working to figure out every detail from the logistics of instruction to transportation changes to providing internet access to households that need it. The hard part is, it's an ever-changing situation.

"The key to it for us is to continue to monitor the circumstances," said Alan Walters, a member of the GCSD task force.