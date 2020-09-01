Heat index values back over 100

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A reward is being offered in the death of a missing Murrells Inlet man whose wife is accused of wrapping his body in plastic and hiding it under their home.

The family of Hubert Clodfelter is working with Crime Stoppers of the Low Country, to offer an $8,000 reward, plus up to an additional $1,000 for any information that helps lead to an arrest in this case.