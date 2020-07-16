Heat index values near 100 into the weekend

Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend, and rain chances will stay low. High pressure controlling our weather will not move much into the weekend. This will keep afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat index values topping 100. While a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon through Saturday, most places will stay dry. The area of high pressure will start to weaken a bit Sunday and into next week. This will bring a better chance for scattered late day thunderstorms, especially next week. A weaker area of high pressure will also knock a couple degrees off our afternoon high temperatures.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.