Heat returns tomorrow, but won’t last long

The hot weather will be back tomorrow, then it will cool a bit for the second half of the week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid 70s. It will be hot again tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s away from the coast. Along the Grand Strand, highs will warm into the upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will bring relief from the heat to some places tomorrow. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Wednesday, bringing the chance for thunderstorms, and cooling it a little bit. This front will linger through Thursday, then move away early Friday. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be normal, in the 80s to near 90. High pressure will build in for the weekend with sunshine and a warm up. High temperatures will be back in the mid 90s away from the coast.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.