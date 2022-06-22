Hot weather will be back tomorrow, but there will be a chance for rain. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cool as the past few nights. A weak cold front will move through late tomorrow. High temperatures will warm back in to the 90s ahead of this front, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will move away tomorrow night. It will still be warm and humid Friday through the weekend, but not as hot as it was today. The next cold front will move into the area Tuesday into Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will stay in the 80s for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.