We will heat up for the end of the week. High pressure has pushed offshore, turning our winds around to the south. This is allowing humidity to increase. As this area of high pressure strengthens in the next few days, temperatures will rise. Tonight will be clear, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Hot and humid tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day, and there will be a chance for severe weather with storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. The heat will continue Friday with some spots away from the coast heating into the upper 90s. The hot weather will continue into Saturday. The chance for scattered late day thunderstorms will return for the weekend, and this will knock a few degrees off the afternoon temperatures. A cold front will move through on Monday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back to normal next week with highs in the 80s.

Tonight, clear, warm and muggy. Lows 65 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.