Our weather will be heating up through the middle of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear with some patchy fog. High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast through the middle of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and hotter weather. Some spots away from the coast will hit 90 tomorrow, then low 90s on Wednesday. The hottest day will be Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will be close to record highs on Thursday with the record in Florence at 96, and Lumberton 95. The record in North Myrtle Beach for Thursday is 98, which will not be broken. A strong cold front will move through Thursday night with a slight chance for showers. Much cooler weather will move in on Friday with high temperatures near 80. Temperatures will drop into the 50s Friday night. Temperatures will warm up over the weekend, but it will still be very pleasant.

Tonight, mainly clear with patchy fog. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.