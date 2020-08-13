Scattered thunderstorms with heavy downpours will continue into the weekend. A weak front stalled across the Carolinas will provide the focus for these storms tonight through Saturday. The thunderstorms will be slow movers, so places that see the storms will likely have lots of rain. More clouds and rain through Saturday will keep high temperatures in the 80s. The front will weaken and slide offshore Sunday, lowering the rain chance for a couple days. It will also warm up a bit Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Another system will drop into the Carolinas for the middle of next week, bringing back the higher rain chances.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.