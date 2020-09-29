Heavy rain ending tonight

Rain will come to an end tonight, then much drier weather will move in for the rest of the week. Rain this evening will be heavy at times, and there is a small chance for strong thunderstorms with damaging wind. A cold front will move through tonight, pushing the rain offshore, and bringing in cooler and drier air. Humidity will be much lower tomorrow, and high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The more comfortable weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A weaker cold front will move through Thursday night, but it will only come through with a few clouds, then it will be a little cooler Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will bring a slight chance for a shower late Sunday, then the nice weather will continue next week.

Tonight, rain ending, then clearing. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.