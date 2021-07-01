Heavy rain possible Friday

Showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will move away in time for the weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy. A cold front will move across the Carolinas tomorrow, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is tomorrow with 1-2 inches of rain expected. Some spots could see over 3 inches of rain. The front will push offshore tomorrow night, and drier weather will move in for the weekend. It will also cool down a bit and humidity will be lower. High temperatures will stay in the 80s Saturday. Some spots will heat into the low 90s in Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The sunny, warm weather will continue Monday with increasing humidity. Warm, humid weather with hit or miss thunderstorms will return for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.