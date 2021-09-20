Heavy rain possible Tuesday

Wet weather moving in tonight will continue for the next couple of days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain, especially late tonight. The unsettled weather will continue tomorrow and Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible tomorrow with 1-3 inches of rain likely. Some spots could see 4 inches of rain. A cold front will move through Wednesday night, and cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week. Skies will clear Thursday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Friday. High temperatures will be in the 70s, and humidity will be low. Night time temperatures will drop into the 50s. The sunshine will continue through the weekend as it slowly warms up. Temperatures will be back into the 80s this weekend, but it will stay comfortable with low humidity. The warm up will continue into next week.

Tonight, cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80-85.