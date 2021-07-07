Heavy rain Thursday morning

Tropical moisture from Elsa will bring heavy rain tonight and tomorrow. Elsa will be a weakening tropical system as it moves through the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow. Rain will increase after midnight with the heaviest rain Thursday morning. There will also be a chance for an isolated brief tornado overnight and early Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will end late morning, then scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon. 1-3 inches of rain are expected with minor flooding possible. It will also be windy with winds of 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph. The winds will diminish late in the day. Elsa will be long gone by Friday, but it will remain warm and humid, and that will lead to scattered thunderstorms. High pressure will build in for the weekend with sunshine and warmer weather. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with a small chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. This hot, humid weather will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with rain and thunderstorms. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, windy with showers and thunderstorms, heaviest rain in the morning. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.