Hemingway man sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hemingway man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

Fredrick Williams, 35, was convicted this week of criminal sexual conduct on a minor, stemming from a 2018 sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.

Fifteen Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Williams had prior convictions of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a probation violation, and multiple counts of domestic violence.

In addition to his 16 years in prison, Williams must also register as a sex offender.

“Immediate reporting of this incident was a major factor in the successful prosecution of this case,” said Richardson. “The minor and a younger sibling testified during the trial and demonstrated bravery and poise beyond their years.”