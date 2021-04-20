We will warm up tomorrow, then cool down on Thursday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Tomorrow will be windy and warm ahead of a strong cold front that will move through late in the day. The warm weather, low humidity and gusty wind will lead to high fire danger tomorrow, especially since we have not had much rain lately. Much cooler weather will move in behind the cold front, and temperatures will drop into the low 40s tomorrow. Sunny, but cool weather for Thursday with highs in the 60s. Some spots will see temperatures in the 30s Thursday night. We will warm up Friday into the weekend. A storm system will bring rain on Saturday, then clear on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm next week with some spots in the 80s by Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm with high fire danger. Highs near 80.

Thursday, mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.