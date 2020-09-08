High rain chance for the next few days

Cloudy skies and a high chance for rain showers will continue for the next few days. A persistent fetch of moisture will continue to move into the Carolinas from the Atlantic for the next few days. There is a chance that a tropical depression could form in this area in the next couple of days, but it is not likely to be strong enough to change the forecast. The high chance of showers will continue through Friday with high temperatures in the 80s. More sunshine is possible for the weekend, but the chance for thunderstorms will continue. A cold front will approach the Carolinas next week, and stall to our west, keeping the chance for rain going into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy with showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 80s.