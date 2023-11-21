GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – High school students in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the healthcare industry.

About two dozen juniors and seniors who are interested in careers in healthcare were invited to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital for the “Nurses are Extraordinary” program.

While there, students toured the hospitals and got hands-on learning experiences including how to swaddle a baby, practicing CPR, and donning protective suits used in operating rooms.

Georgetown County Fire & EMS also provided lessons and a tour of a medic unit.

“What better way to learn about health care careers than to be behind the scenes in our hospitals,” said Caitlyn Krask, manager of student and volunteer programs at Tidelands Health. “Students really enjoy the up-close experience offered through our Nurses are Extraordinary program. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with these driven young students as they pursue their health care careers.”

Photo courtesy Tidelands Health Photo courtesy Tidelands Health

The students applied to take part in the day-long program, which included submitting an essay and reference letters.

“Our Nurses are Extraordinary program is just one way we are helping reach promising health care workers and ignite their passion to pursue careers in the in-demand health care field,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of operations and chief nursing officer at Tidelands Health.

The not-for-profit health system offers several programs for students to learn alongside team members and behind the scenes, including mentorship and shadowing opportunities.

Learn about various opportunities by clicking here.