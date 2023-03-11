GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event for corrections officers on March 15.

Those interested in a career in corrections will be able to meet officers, ask questions, take entrance tests, and get interviewed on-site.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and bring a valid government photo ID to the event.

According to GCSO, the salary for corrections officers starts at $37,200.

The event will be held at 430 N Fraiser Street in Georgetown. Testing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.