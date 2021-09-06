Hit or miss showers are back

Warm, humid weather with scattered showers has returned. A weak cold front will push into the area tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and muggy with scattered showers. The front will stall in the area tomorrow, and we will see scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will still be warm and humid tomorrow with highs in the 80s. The front will wash out on Wednesday, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. Another cold front will move in on Thursday with more scattered thunderstorms. This front will bring drier air in Thursday night, and the humidity will drop heading into the weekend. Friday looks like a very nice day with sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the 80s. An area of low pressure may form offshore on Saturday, bringing a chance for showers along the coast. We will start to heat up on Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.