GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) provided mutual aid Thursday to a multi-structure fire in Georgetown.

According to AMFD, the fire happened on the 600 block of Veronica Road sometime before 3:00 p.m.

Via AMFD

Several structures were involved, including a double-wide mobile home that was completely destroyed.

The fire spread to about two acres of surrounding land.

AMFD said that the bulk of the fire was under control around 3:20 p.m.