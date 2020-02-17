Homeowners face flooding in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, SC (WCBD) – Heavy rain that’s come from upstate has caused major flooding in Georgetown and Berkeley counties this week.

Because the water has flowed downstream, several properties have been destroyed.

Homes, plantations, and churches along the Santee River are now dealing with a lot of water damage.

Homeowner, Brett Mitchum tells News Two that 2 to 3 times a year, her cabin gets destroyed by flooding.

She says it’s all because of water that’s coming from upstate and spilling over the nearby dams.

In this area, the flood stage is 10 feet but in just three days this water went from 10 to 24 feet.

Homeowners say damage like this is heartbreaking and can be prevented.

“I think there need to be a lot more regulations put in place because the water can be re-diverted in other places. They can send some of it down the Terrace Canal. They can send some of it to the Cooper River. They don’t need to send every bit of it down the Santee. I think if there were more regulations put in place on how to divert the water, it can be fixed they don’t have to wait until it’s spilling over,” says Mitchum.

News Two has reached out to officials in Georgetown and Berkeley for an update on any necessary measures that have been or will be taken in response to the flooding.

We are waiting for their responses.