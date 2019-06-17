Horry County investigates human remains as missing Murrells Inlet man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating human remains as those belonging to a missing Murrells Inlet man.

The human remains are related to the investigation of Hubert Lee Clodfelter, according to Kelly Moore, director of public information with the county. At this time, the Coroner’s Office is working to scientifically identify the remains.

The remains were found at 10108 Kings Road, near the Myrtle Beach Travel Park, over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner’s office.

Clodfelter’s wife, Irene, was arrested over the weekend and charged in connection with his death.

An investigation revealed Clodfelter’s daughter had been unable to contact him for more than two years.