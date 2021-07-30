Hot and humid weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the area tonight, bringing a few scattered showers. It will stay warm and muggy tonight. The front will linger in the area through the weekend. We will see a small chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow, then a better chance for storms on Sunday. Even with the front in the area, it will stay hot this weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A stronger cold front will move into the area on Monday, keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorms going. It will cool down next week with highs in the 80s. The front will stall in the area for the rest of the week, keeping it rather cloudy with showers and thunderstorms each day.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.