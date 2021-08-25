Hot, humid end to the week

Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure over the Carolinas will strengthen into the weekend, keeping it hot and mostly dry. Tonight will be warm and muggy with patchy fog developing inland. Skies tomorrow will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most places will stay dry. The hot and humid weather will continue Friday and through the weekend. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will top 100. The sunny, hot weather will continue Monday. High pressure will weaken to start next week, bringing back the chance for scattered thunderstorms by the middle of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.