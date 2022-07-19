Hot, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Tomorrow and Thursday will be a repeat of the past couple of days with highs in the 90s and a few late day thunderstorms. A weak cold front will push into the area Thursday night and linger through Friday. This will bring a better chance for thunderstorms on Friday. A few storms may linger into Saturday. High pressure will strengthen over the are this weekend, and rain chances will lower on Sunday. High pressure will control our weather through next week. Expect hot and mainly dry weather with high temperatures above normal in the 90s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.