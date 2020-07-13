Hot, humid weather for most of the week

Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Thunderstorms this evening will diminish overnight, and it will be hot and humid. High pressure will control our weather this week with sunshine, a few clouds, and a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will remain near 90 at the coast and in the mid 90s inland. Heat index values will be at or just over 100 in the afternoon. The area of high pressure will weaken a bit over the weekend, bringing a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms, and dropping high temperatures a couple of degrees.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.
Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.