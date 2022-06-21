Hot, humid weather is returning for the middle of the week. The clouds that were around for much of the day will clear away tonight. It will be mild tonight with low temperatures falling into the 60s. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and that will heat us up with high temperatures in the 90s. Some spots away from the coast will make it into the upper 90s to near 100. The humidity will also increase tomorrow. The hot weather will continue on Thursday with temperatures back into the 90s. A weak cold front will move through, bringing a chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will be closer to normal Friday through the weekend, but it will still be warm and humid. A stronger cold front will move through on Monday with scattered thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 90 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.