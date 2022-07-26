Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s to near 80. It will be hot and humid tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will heat into the low to mid 90s. High pressure will strengthen toward the end of the week, and it will heat up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday with heat index values over 105. Most places will stay dry Thursday and Friday. The high pressure will weaken over the weekend, and the chance for thunderstorms will return. This will help cool it down a bit, and temperatures will return to normal by Sunday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.