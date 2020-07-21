Hot weather continues through midweek

Hot, humid weather with afternoon heat index values over 100 will continue through mid week. High pressure remains in control of our weather, bringing the sunny, hot and mostly dry weather. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through midweek. We will continue to see heat index values of 100-105 each afternoon, and Heat Advisories will be possible each day through Thursday. With the heat and humidity, isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, but rain chances will stay low through mid week. There is a chance that the area of high pressure weakens toward the end of the week. If this happens we will see a better chance for thunderstorms, and slightly cooler weather.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.