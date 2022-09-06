One more hot day tomorrow before a little bit of a cool down for the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front will move through late in the day with scattered thunderstorms. The chance for thunderstorms will continue tomorrow night and Thursday. It will be a little cooler Thursday with highs in the 80s. Rain chances will stay low on Friday, but will build for the weekend. It will be rather cloudy Saturday and Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. This unsettled weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and not as hot with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.