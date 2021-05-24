Hot weather will continue this week

The hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will move into the area tonight, then dissipate tomorrow. This could spark an isolate shower or thunderstorm this tonight or tomorrow, but most places will stay dry. High temperatures tomorrow will be a little cooler than we saw today, but will still be above normal. With the front gone by Wednesday, we will heat back up. The hottest days this week will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland and near 90 along the coast. A cold front will push through the area on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in on Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s.
Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with a stray shower. Lows 68 inland, 70 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thundershower. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.
Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.