GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in Georgetown County can expect local checkpoints and an increase in patrol units through August.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the GCSO Traffic Unit will conduct daily traffic checkpoints throughout the county over the next 30 days.

The goal of the checkpoint series is to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.

GCSO says the checkpoints are partially funded by the 2022 – 2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The checkpoints will accompany traffic safety education and saturation patrols in high-volume areas of the county.