How you can help on Palmetto Giving Day and #GivingTuesdayNow

Georgetown County News
Posted: / Updated:

Today is Palmetto Giving Day and many local organizations are participating.

Also, today has been deemed #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

You can participate by giving to your favorite local cause by visiting the Palmetto Giving Day website here. Search for an organization or select a cause. You’ll find Instagram posts from local groups showing how your support will help.

For #GivingTuesdayNow, you can find a list of 4,000 plus nonprofits in the United States at www.classy.org/givingtuesdaynow/results

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES