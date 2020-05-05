How you can help on Palmetto Giving Day and #GivingTuesdayNow

Today is Palmetto Giving Day and many local organizations are participating.

Also, today has been deemed #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

You can participate by giving to your favorite local cause by visiting the Palmetto Giving Day website here. Search for an organization or select a cause. You’ll find Instagram posts from local groups showing how your support will help.

For #GivingTuesdayNow, you can find a list of 4,000 plus nonprofits in the United States at www.classy.org/givingtuesdaynow/results.